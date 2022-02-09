Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 27,172 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $47,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $456,637,000 after acquiring an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.