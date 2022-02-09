Axa S.A. Sells 161,596 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,596 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $132.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

