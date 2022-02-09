Axa S.A. Trims Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239,378 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $55,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a market cap of $154.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

