B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $13.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $11.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

AMR opened at $78.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $81.95.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

