B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Redbox in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.80.

Shares of RDBX opened at 2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 7.06. Redbox has a one year low of 2.00 and a one year high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

