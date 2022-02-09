Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.91). 238,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 331,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.25 ($0.91).
The stock has a market cap of £259.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.53.
About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)
