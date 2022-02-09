Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $37,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,701,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.