Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $13,395,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
