Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $34.96 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 118.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,115 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $34,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $5,393,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $16,790,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

