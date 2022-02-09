Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $41.48 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $41,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7,060.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 291.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

