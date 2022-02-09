Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 752,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

