Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 957,142 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 332.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 957,142 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,718,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

