Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $36,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

