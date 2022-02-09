Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

BNDSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €0.70 ($0.80) to €0.72 ($0.83) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.77) to €0.73 ($0.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.57) to €0.57 ($0.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

BNDSY stock remained flat at $$2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

