BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.53

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.10. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 64,333 shares trading hands.
Separately, Grupo Santander raised BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
