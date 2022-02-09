Bank of America Boosts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

DD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

DD opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

