Bao Finance Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and $203,959.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.17 or 0.07257870 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,548.33 or 1.00002772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

