Barclays Analysts Give Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) a $363.00 Price Target

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $363.00 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $307.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,819,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average is $311.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

