Barclays Increases Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $44.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AVTR opened at $36.87 on Monday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

