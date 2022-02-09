Barclays Lowers Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target to $12.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $6,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

