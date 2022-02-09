Barclays PLC Acquires 35,903 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXTC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 347.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 313,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NXTC stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.12. NextCure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

