Barclays PLC Grows Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.