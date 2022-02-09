Barclays PLC Purchases 2,684 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of UFP Technologies worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

UFPT stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

