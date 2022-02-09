Barclays PLC Purchases 35,903 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextCure were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 44.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextCure by 703.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

