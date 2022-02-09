Barclays PLC Sells 6,570 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

