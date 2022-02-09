Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.53) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.56) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.38) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 675.60 ($9.14) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 583.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 668.28. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The firm has a market cap of £5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

