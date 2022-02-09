Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Schroders (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,675 ($49.70) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.40) to GBX 3,544 ($47.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.03) to GBX 3,930 ($53.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,714.14 ($50.23).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,361 ($45.45) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,455.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,588.22. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,913 ($52.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

