Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($5.00) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.39) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 413 ($5.58).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 330.20 ($4.47) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 30.86. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Also, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Insiders have acquired a total of 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 over the last ninety days.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

