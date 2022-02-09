Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter (LON:QLT)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.32).

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.91) on Monday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 127.70 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.30). The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.65.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,863.42).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

