Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $32,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

B traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

