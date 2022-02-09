Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €103.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.79 ($119.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($106.90) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($112.64) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($141.38) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($127.59) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 14th.

ETR:BMW opened at €89.91 ($103.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €68.87 ($79.16) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($115.43).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

