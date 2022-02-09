BCE Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31. BCE has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

