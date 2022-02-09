Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.
NYSE:BZH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
