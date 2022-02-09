Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,979. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $553.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

