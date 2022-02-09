BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Position Lifted by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the period. BELLUS Health comprises 2.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tri Locum Partners LP owned 1.24% of BELLUS Health worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 5,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,459. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $547.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

