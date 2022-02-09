Ben van Beurden Sells 190,000 Shares of Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Stock

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).
Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 32 ($0.43) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,028 ($27.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,295. Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.
