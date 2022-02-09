Ben van Beurden Sells 190,000 Shares of Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Stock

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

Shares of SHEL traded up GBX 32 ($0.43) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,028 ($27.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,895,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375,295. Shell Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

Get Shell alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,700 ($36.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

About Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.