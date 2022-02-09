Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,539,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after purchasing an additional 313,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BLI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $82.42.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
