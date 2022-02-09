Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 603 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.25. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.