Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $1,153,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $228,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

