Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $902,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of GH opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

