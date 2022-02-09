Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 7,547 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of F opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

