Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 525 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

