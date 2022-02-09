Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,733,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.