Beyond Air (XAIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Beyond Air to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $725,900. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Air by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Beyond Air by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth about $115,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XAIR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.