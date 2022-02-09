B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post sales of $585.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $559.90 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $510.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. 997,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,340. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in B&G Foods by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

