BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BGSF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

