BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.36.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
