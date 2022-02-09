Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.90 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

