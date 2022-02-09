BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $73,570,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $63,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.14. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of -0.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

