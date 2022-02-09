BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.05

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 55284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36.

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.