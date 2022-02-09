Bird.Money Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last Week (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be bought for about $76.76 or 0.00173333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $7.29 million and approximately $95,473.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00107883 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

BIRD is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @_birdmoney (https://twitter.com/_birdmoney). Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

