BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $186,225.27 and $29,814.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00106833 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.